PA Arabs Set up Smoke Screens Around Israeli Towns in Judea-Samaria

Smoke went up from His nostrils, from His mouth came devouring fire; live coals blazed forth from Him Psalms 18:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Recently, the smoke levels have increased in Judea and Samaria as a result of garbage burning. As a result, dozens of inquiries and complaints were filed by communities in Judea-Samaria, Binyamin, and the Jordan Valley reports Arutz 7.

The complaints were relayed to the Samaria Urban Environment Association, which operates in fifteen localities in Binyamin, the Jordan Valley, and Samaria.

The Association reported that only last week, waste incinerations continued during the day and night in Qalqiliya near Tzufim, on the site east of Oranit, Bidia, Sinirya, and next to Thulat, suffocating Ma’aleh Shomron, Karnei Shomron, Barkan, and the rest of the region in noxious fumes.

Garbage fires at the Deir Balut and Um Hamam sites have dramatically affected Rosh Ha’ayin as well. There were a number of garbage fires in Bnei Hassan. In the Binyamin area, most of the fires, that seem to have been started in coordination with other areas, were in Deir Qadis, Kibiya, and Deir Amar, choking out Modi’in Illit, Nili, and Na’ale in the Binyamin region. Simultaneously, dung was burnt east of Nahaliel and Kerem Re’em.

Binyamin Council Deputy Mayor and Urban Environment Association Chairman Raphael Engel hailed the rapid response and vigorous activity of the Civil Administration (COGAT) Environment Unit head and his staff who set off to handle the various sites of incineration. Solutions included importing large amounts of dirt and covering the burning sites.

The Association’s chief executive, Ihi Meir, said “residents should continue to contact and file complaints about any incineration at both the Environmental Center (Environment Ministry) and the Civil Administration hotline as well as informing us. The rigorous activity in all instances by the Civil Administration teams proves that there is an attentive ear, but it’s obvious that without a thorough solution for organized and shared waste treatment together with the Israeli waste treatment, the hazardous phenomenon will not cease and the air in our area will continue to be contaminated by dioxins and other contaminant particles.”