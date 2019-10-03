German Neo-Nazis Recruiting Palestinians to Implement Final Solution

And I told him that I was an Amalekite (Samuel 2 1:8)

It is well known that the Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin Al Husseini was a close ally of Hitler and even advised him regarding how to implement his final solution. However ,it seems that the natural partnership between the ‘Palestinian’ movement and the Nazis is still alive and kicking in 2019.

Case and point – Dozens of neo-Nazis marched in the western German city of Dortmund on Monday, calling for Palestinian assistance to destroy Israel Ynet reports.

The protest, which took place shortly after an anti-fascist demonstration in the same city, comprised of about seventy neo-Nazi activists marching through the streets, waving flags of the Third Reich while and shouting, “Palestine help us, Israel still exists” and “Israel no more.”

Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff tweeted a condemnation of the neo-Nazi march, saying: “Disgraceful to see neo-Nazis openly on the streets of Dortmund just as we celebrate the Jewish New Year, my wife’s great grand parents were from Dortmund and were murdered by the Nazis, where there is no remorse there can be no forgiveness.”

The city of Dortmund is known as home to the biggest neo-Nazi presence of all other western German cities. Most of them live in the Dorstfeld quarter.

Dorstfeld is filled with graffiti of Third Reich flags, Swastikas and mantras. In September, anti-fascist protestors entered Dorstfeld with police reinforcements. There, they covered the graffiti with various colors and messages calling for both unity and tolerance.