“To enter into the covenant of Hashem your God, which Hashem your God is concluding with you this day, with its sanctions” DEUTERONOMY 29:11 (The Israel Bible™)

As the People of Israel stand at the plains of Moab, ready to enter the Promised Land, Moshe leads them in reaffirming their covenant with Hashem for all generations. The Hebrew name for ‘plains of Moab,’ Arvot Moav (ערבות מואב), has a dual meaning, as the word Arvot is related to the term areivut (ערבות), which means ‘mutual responsibility.’ Rabbi Shlomo Riskin explains the significance: “I would submit that this covenant is that of mutuality, interdependent co-signership, but not necessarily between Jew and Jew — that was already incorporated into the previous covenants — but rather between Israel and the other nations of the world. After all, when Avraham was originally elected, God commanded that (Genesis12:3) ‘through you all the families of the world will be blessed’ — through the message of ethical monotheism, the vision of a God who demands justice, compassion and peace, which Avraham’s descendants must convey to the world. This is the true mission of Israel… This third covenant is the covenant of Israel’s responsibility to the world.”