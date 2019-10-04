Israel Haters Turn Celeb Demi Lovato From “Connected to God” to Apologetic Visitor to Israel

” For the sake of the house of Hashem our God, I seek your good.” (Psalm 122:8)

Instead of saying that she “Really Don’t Care,” Demi Lovato apologized on Wednesday night following somewhat of a “Heart Attack” over the superstar singer posting on Instagram about her recent trip to Israel, which she called “absolutely magical.”

“I’m extremely frustrated,” she posted on Instagram. “No one told me there would be anything wrong with going, or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.”

“Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry.”

She added, “Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I’d rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people.”

Among her many stops in the country, the 27-year-old visited the Western Wall and Shalva National Children’s Center, which offers free care and support to people with disabilities and their families. Following her visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Center, she wrote, “My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget.”

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, who said she was raised Catholic but has Jewish roots, was also baptized in the Jordan River.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” wrote Lovato on Instagram. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me … to be baptized in the Jordan river—the same place Jesus was baptized—I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

She added, “This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”