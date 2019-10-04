One woman took Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’ warnings of an imminent ecological apocalypse so seriously that she confronted the congresswoman at a town hall meeting in a Queens, New York on Thursday with a solution only slightly bolder than the representative’s Green New Deal: “We need to eat the babies.”
AOC Supporter Suggests Global Warming Solution At Town Hall: “We Need to Eat the Babies”
One woman took Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’ warnings of an imminent ecological apocalypse so seriously that she confronted the congresswoman at a town hall meeting in a Queens, New York on Thursday with a solution only slightly bolder than the representative’s Green New Deal: “We need to eat the babies.”