New Israel Fund “Peace Activists” Caught Colluding with PA Intelligence

They combined against Moshe and Aharon and said to them, “You have gone too far! For all the community are holy, all of them, and Hashem is in their midst. Why then do you raise yourselves above Hashem‘s congregation?” Numbers 16:3 (The Israel Bible™)

An Israeli right-wing group that goes undercover infiltrating Israeli left-wing organizations called Ad Kan (enough is enough) says that a Palestinian Authority (PA) senior preventive security official is also a member of the Combatants for Peace NGO. Combatants for Peace is an NGO that fights against the Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.

Although their site claims that the organization was established “on the basis of non-violence principles”, Combatants for Peace is backed by the New Israel Fund who was bankrolled to a large degree by billionaire currency manipulator, George Soros.

An internal document of the PA preventive security classified as “highly confidential,”shows that a senior PA preventive security official coordinates the groups activities with Combatants for Peace leader Neta Hazan. It also shows that their activities are carried out in cooperation with PA preventive security.

In a letter penned by Lieutenant General (ISA) Isa Abu Aram to General Preventive Security Director General Ziad Hab-Alariach, Abu Aram showed that a Combatants for Peace activity was organized against the separation fence with approximately 1,000 PA Arabs and left-wing Israelis joining them.

Abu Aram confirms in a handwritten letter on official stationery of preventive security that he coordinated the protest with Raad Alhadar, a senior preventive security official and “in coordination with the Israeli activist Neta Hazan who maintains a strong and ongoing relationship with him (Alhadar) in connection with this mission.”

Abu Aram asked that the Preventive Security Commander keep him posted with regard to the staff of the organization and to “provide them with everything they need for the success of the activity.”

Alhadar was one of the original founders of Combatants for Peace and participates now and again in activities in Israel and throughout the world as a representative of the group.

Ad Kan added that according to Israeli law, Israeli citizens are not allowed to maintain contact or working relationships with employees of the PA security and intelligence apparatus.

In response to Ad Kan’s expose, Combatants for Peace denied that employees of the PA security forces are among the organization’s activists. They added that they don’t enjoy assistance from the PA. However, they did admit that they coordinate their demonstrations and activities with the Palestinian Authority but for bureaucratic objectives exclusively.

Gilad Ah, the founder of Ad Kan, responded saying that “this is a long-standing activity of PA preventive security within the so-called “peace organization” and not with innocent intent. The entry of a senior officer in the field of preventive security in civil disguise for activity within Israel, while his job is to gather information about Israelis, poses a security and intelligence threat, and I urge the enforcement authorities to intervene immediately and investigate those involved.”

“We have more than a logical basis to assume that some of the Israeli activists who came into contact with the Palestinian officer gave him information over the years while being aware of his position and goals.”