Palestinian Terrorists Smuggle Sperm Out of Israeli Prisons to Father New Generation

A video released by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) shows the wife of a Palestinian terrorist imprisoned in an Israeli prison explaining the procedure for smuggling the father’s sperm out of the jail and using it to impregnate her. The women prepare by taking vitamins and injected drugs to increase ovulation for three months before the sperm is smuggled out. The smuggling process brings the sperm to a freezer in a laboratory, sometimes requiring as much as six hours, an unusually long time for sperm to be outside of the human body without being frozen. An egg is taken from the mother and in-vitro fertilization is completed at a medical clinic.

The Palestinian Authority reported that smuggled sperm has resulted in the birth of 61 babies as of August 2018. Despite a blockade and strict border control, the sperm was smuggled to Gaza in at least one case. Security prisoners are permitted family visits but no conjugal visits. The scheme has been carried out for several years.

Palestinian television featured this procedure in a program aired in 2015 entitling it The Children of the Sperm. PA TV terms the resulting babies “children of freedom” and “ambassadors of freedom.”



“Our prisoners have decided to be fighters not only in the area of the known struggle, but to defy the occupation through the smuggling of their sperm and the birth of ‘the children of freedom’,” the program declared. “Let’s watch a report on the son of prisoner Ammar Al-Ziben (i.e., responsible for numerous suicide bombings), the first child born from smuggled sperm.”

Apparently, there are doubts that the mothers are actually impregnated by the sperm of their incarcerated husbands. In an interview published by the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Lydia Al-Rimawi explained that “six witnesses” are needed to verify that the sperm actually “came from prison.” She did not elaborate on how the witnesses verify the source of the sperm.

The Israeli Prisons Service commented on the reports of sperm smuggling, expressing doubts that such a procedure was possible.