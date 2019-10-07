Tel Aviv: 47-Year-Old Illegal from Eritrea Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl

The other sons of Yaakov came upon the slain and plundered the town, because their sister had been defiled. Genesis 34:27

A 47-year old illegal alien from the African country of Eritrea raped a four-year-old girl in Tel Aviv on Sunday reports Yisrael Hayom.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the girl’s family and raped her while in her father’s apartment in south Tel Aviv. The victim’s parents are separated. The suspect denies all allegations. Upon receiving the complaint, the suspect was arrested and his remand was extended until Monday.

Illegal immigrants from Eritrea and to a lesser extent, Sudan, have plagued southern Tel Aviv neighborhoods over the last decade. The subject of deportation has been a hot topic between Israel’s left and right. That’s because the left sees them as refugees who need Israel’s assistance while the right tends to see them as migrant workers looking to make more money than they can in their home country. Additionally, Eritreans fleeing their native land could seek refuge in the bordering country of Ethiopia but choose instead to risk their lives crossing both Sudan and Egypt to arrive in Israel.

Although the migrants have spread throughout Israel, they are mainly concentrated in Southern Tal Aviv. This has caused a rift among the residents of that neighborhood who claim that the African migrants bring with them crime and rape culture that has made the streets of neighborhoods like Neve Shaanan and Levinsky park unbearable. Drunken brawls, muggings, and sexual assault are common occurrences in the south Tel Aviv neighborhoods with many of the more veteran residents feeling abandoned by their government and more specifically, the Supreme Court who has placed democratic hurdles in front of the deportation process.

However, the government has somewhat found a way around it enacting a law stating that the salaries of the migrants illegally working in Israel will be taxed 20% and that they can receive that money back as a refund once they agree to leave Israel voluntarily.