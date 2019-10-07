After Inviting Nations to Third Temple, Foreign Minister Stops Erdogan from Encroaching on Jerusalem

These are the people of the province who came up from among the captive exiles whom King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon had carried into exile to Babylon, who returned to Yerushalayim and Yehuda, each to his own city Ezra 2:1

One week ago, Breaking Israel News reported on how Israel’s foreign minister, who happens to be a Kohen (priestly lineage), invited all nations to the Third Temple. But today we are learning that Ysrael Katz is taking it a step further by launching a campaign designed to halt the Turkish government’s activities in Jerusalem reports Yisrael Hayom.

According to the report, Katz has ordered his staff to introduce measures aimed at putting an end to the anti-Israel incitement and subversion that is taking place in the Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem. Katz intends on presenting the plan soon to Netanyahu for approval.

The plan will likely be discussed in the cabinet but because it has been categorized as a matter of national security, Israel’s current transitional government should be able to implement it despite the lack of a coalition.

Turkey’s campaign against Israel’s sovereignty in Jerusalem, and more specifically the Temple Mount has been a largely ignored problem in the Jewish state. According to recent evidence, Erdogan funds various bodies and organizations to exert influence using respected personalities and stakes in holy sites as part of a larger effort to reestablish the Ottoman empire who once conquered and ruled over Jerusalem (and all of Israel).

According to the plan, the global Muslim Brotherhood movement, which is Erdogan’s connection to influencing Arabs in East Jerusalem, will be defined as an illegal association in Israel.

Other recommendations include limiting the activities of the Turkish association “Tika” in Jerusalem. The group’s activities are personally managed by Erdogan, who injects $12 million annually in its Jerusalem operations. Its stated mission is to “Prevent the Judaizing of Jerusalem”.

The plan will require Tika to coordinate all activities with the Israeli government preventing them from taking any unilateral measures. Additionally, the head of the organization will lose his diplomatic status requiring him to renew his visa as a tourist which will be denied if he is working at the organization.

Other steps include limiting interaction between Turkish agents and the Jordanian Waqf as well as eliminating teaching positions for Turkish teachers in Jerusalem.

Katz said in a statement: “we will not accept a situation in which the Turkish government led by Erdogan is working to create unrest and incitement in Jerusalem, through financing and sustaining radical Islamic activities, from a Muslim Brotherhood seminary sponsored and disguised as religious, social, cultural and educational activities.”