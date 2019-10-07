“The green figs form on the fig tree, The vines in blossom give off fragrance. Arise, my darling; My fair one, come away!” (SONG OF SONGS 2:13)

Grapes, like each of the other seven special agricultural species for which the Land of Israel is praised (Deuteronomy 8:8), are a symbol of the People of Israel. The Sages teach that the vine is the weakest and lowliest of trees, lacking even a trunk. To produce wine, which is served at royal banquets, grapes are crushed underfoot. Similarly, the Jewish people are a small, modest nation. Often, they are crushed and trampled by others, but ultimately they will be raised to royalty. Additionally, the largest grapes hang at the bottom of the cluster, similar to the greatest leaders such as Moses who carried himself with great humility (Numbers 12:3).