Shoes with Water from Jordan River In Soles Sell for $3K

Remove your sandals from your feet, for the place on which you stand is holy ground Exodus 3:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Shoes that connect your soul with your soul?

A novelty sneaker, that is filled with ‘holy water’ inside its soles and “blessed” by a priest, sold out within minutes of its launch, even though the footwear’s pricetag ia an astounding $3,000 reports Fox News.

An NYC-based creative label called MSCHF debuted the sneaker. The shoes are actually a pair of white Nike Air Max 97s — however, the design itself is not affiliated with the Nike corporation. Instead, MSCHF (which spells ‘mischief’ if you pronounce it fast) injected water from the Jordan River inside the shoes. The water, which can be seen in its transparent sole, was added with color to enhance its visibility.

The sneakers are called “Jesus Shoes,”. They also feature the verse from the book of Matthew 14:25 — “the passage describing Jesus walking on water — and a single blood drop to represent his blood.”

Other religious features include frankincense-scented insoles, a crucifix threaded through the laces, and a red sole, which apparently alludes to the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes.

With heavy Catholic overtones, the shoebox features an angel and a seal that resembles the official Vatican seal.

The shoes, that were purchased at Nike retail value by MSCHF designers before undergoing their ‘makeover’, was a move by the staff at MSCHF brand to mock collaboration culture.

“We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,” head of commerce Daniel Greenberg told the New York Post. “So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.”

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” he pondered.

Only about twenty pairs of shoes were produced with no plans to make any more, according to MSCHF. However, Gabriel Whaley, founder of the brand, implied that there might be a “second coming” at some point in the future.