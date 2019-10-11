Referencing the Prophet Balaam, Netanyahu Prepares for Day When Trump Abandons Israel Too

As I see them from the mountain tops, Gaze on them from the heights, There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations Numbers 23:9 (The Israel Bible™)

At the 46th annual Yom Kippur War memorial service on Monday, Prime Minister Netanyahu recalled the event and how the United States abandoned their closest ally in the Middle East during their time of need stating: Referencing the Biblical prophet Balaam, Netanyahu added that: “We do not aspire to be ‘a nation that dwells alone,’ but that is how we were forced to stand at the beginning of the Yom Kippur War,” he said, reminding those present that American aid arrived only towards the end of the 1973 war as reported in the Jpost.

But then, Netanyahu compared the events of that time to today saying: “We always remember and apply the basic principle that guides us: Israel will defend itself, by itself, against any threat.”

This statement was a clear reaction to what many perceive to be Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds , also a close US ally, to Erdogan’s war machine. Reading between the lines, it appears as though Netanyahu is preparing for the day when Trump abandons him too, just like the POTUS allegedly did with the Kurds in northern Syria.

Netanyahu isn’t the only Israeli leader who believes that it’s only a matter of time before Trump abandons Israel. Former MK and popular politician Moshe Feiglin took it a step further. That’s because after Trump justified his abandonment of the Kurds by noting that the ethnic group “didn’t help us in the Second World War ” and “didn’t help us with Normandy” Feiglin understood this to mean that Trump will abandon any country who didn’t help the US in WW2, including Israel. That’s why Feiglin took to social media saying: “Israel didn’t help the US with Normandy either.”