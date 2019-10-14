Lightning Strikes Mosque on Temple Mount

He lets it loose beneath the entire heavens— His lightning, to the ends of the earth Job 37:3 (The Israel Bible™)

On the second evening of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles), thunder and lightning storms hit Israel on Monday night illuminating Jerusalem’s skyline. One local man snapped a photograph of a lightning bolt that appeared to have hit the minaret tower of the Al-Aksa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

Reports of lighting hitting the Al-Aksa mosque have not been confirmed however. More images of lightning flashes over the site can be seen below.

But the Temple Mount plaza wasn’t the only Jerusalem landmark to get struck by lightening. The tower at the Hebrew University in Mount Scopus, Jerusalem, was struck by thunder as well.

Meanwhile, social media in Israel was filled with a wide array of beautiful lightning images as you can see below.

Still photos weren’t the only media format capturing the heavenly lightening storm. Videos of the thunder storms illuminating the sky were caught on video as well. Below is just one of many examples of God’s lightning show over Gilo, a Jerusalem neighborhood overlooking Bethlehem: