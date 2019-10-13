Terror Supporters to Converge at Minnesota University in November

For they schemed against You; they laid plans, but could not succeed. (Psalm 21:12)

The notoriously anti-Semitic campus organization, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), will hold its 2019 National Conference at the University of Minnesota (UMN) on November 1-3.

The goal of the annual gathering is to provide training and support in running anti-Israel events and Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaigns on campus.

However, in reality, the National SJP Conference features open support for terrorism and participants taking part in chants that incite violence against Jews.

Before considering the impact of the conference at UMN, you need to know just how bad it was at the 2018 conference.

WATCH: National SJP: Terror Support Exposed

National SJP’s 2018 Conference, held at UCLA, was a strictly closed event. This allowed SJP activists to double down on their support for terror, free from public scrutiny. Radical, terror-supporting keynote speakers headlined the event and conference organizers led attendees in chants inciting violence. Any outsider who dared enter the venue was physically thrown out.

Despite SJP’s attempt to hide their activities, specifics of the 2018 National SJP Conference are covered in detail in a new video and report by anti-Semitism watchdog Canary Mission.

Canary Mission’s concerning new report exposes 112 individual attendees for endorsing violence, showing support for terror and spreading anti-Semitism at both the conference and on their personal social media accounts.

A number of pro-Israel groups have spoken out against the conference, including Students Supporting Israel at UMN, who started a petition against the conference. More opposition to the conference is to be expected since Canary Mission reports have repeatedly exposed SJP for the most egregious anti-Semitism.

SJP activists routinely engage in anti-Semitic activity as defined by the internationally established International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism has been used by the United States Department of State and 31 member countries, since 2016.

Canary Mission calls on UMN to immediately apply the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism to all organizations and do its duty to keep the campus safe for Jewish students.