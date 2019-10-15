“Speak to B’nei Yisrael thus: In the seventh month, on the first day of the month, you shall observe complete rest, a sacred occasion commemorated with loud blasts.” LEVITICUS 23:24 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse refers to the celebration of the holiday of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year and the first of the High Holidays. The story is told of a small, uneducated child who did not know Hebrew, and thus could not participate in the Rosh Hashana services. He desperately wanted to pray with the congregation on such a holy day, and so he entered the synagogue and hesitantly approached the Holy Ark. As the congregants looked at him in confusion, he called out to Hashem by simply reciting the letters of the Hebrew alphabet, the only Hebrew familiar to him. There was not a person in the room who wasn’t moved by his pure desire to return to Hashem, and the gates of Heaven immediately opened to accept his prayers. Do not think that the road to heaven is closed to you, God is always ready to welcome anyone who sincerely desires to approach Him.