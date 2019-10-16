Saudi Arabia to Allow Access to “Real Mount Sinai”

He said: Hashem came from Sinai; He shone upon them from Seir; He appeared from Mount Paran, And approached from Ribeboth-kodesh, Lightning flashing at them from His right. Deuteronomy 33:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Saudi Arabia’s warming of ties with Israel appears to be extending to the world at large as well. That’s because a travel company in the Kingdom began offering a “first-ever Christian tour of rare sites,” this week reports Fox News.

The group has committed to a close-up look at a controversial site believed by many to be the real Mount Sinai — where God gave Moses the Ten Commandments during the Jewish people’s journey from Egypt.

Saudi Arabia has been closed for tourism over the past several decades but has decided to provide tourist visas to those interested following their the second delegation of evangelical leaders from United States. The tour was hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year and this year as well.