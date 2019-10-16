Saudi Arabia to Allow Access to “Real Mount Sinai”

He said: Hashem came from Sinai; He shone upon them from Seir; He appeared from Mount Paran, And approached from Ribeboth-kodesh, Lightning flashing at them from His right. Deuteronomy 33:2 (The Israel Bible™)
Saudi Arabia’s warming of ties with Israel appears to be extending to the world at large as well. That’s because a travel company in the Kingdom began offering a “first-ever Christian tour of rare sites,” this week reports Fox News.
The group has committed to a close-up look at a controversial site believed by many to be the real Mount Sinai — where God gave Moses the Ten Commandments during the Jewish people’s journey from Egypt.
Saudi Arabia has been closed for tourism over the past several decades but has decided to provide tourist visas to those interested following their the second delegation of evangelical leaders from United States. The tour was hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year and this year as well.
The company is called ‘Living Passages’ and they are taking a group of 25 people this week to “Jethro’s Caves in the land of Midian,” believed to be ancient Midian. The tour will be led by world-renown writer Joel Richardson, the author of “Mount Sinai in Arabia: The True Location Revealed.”
“This portends to be the most significant new archaeological site in modern history,” Richardson told Fox News. “We’re tremendously blessed that the Saudi government is allowing us to visit the kingdom to see some of its rich historical and geographic treasures.”
Richardson, claimed that this is one of the most spiritual experiences of his life, and predicts that tourists will be flocking to see the historical mount and other sites that were highlighted in a recent documentary, “Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia,” by Ryan Mauro. Mauro will be leading a tour in 2020 as well.
The move comes off the heels of Saudi Arabia attending Trump’s economic summit that took place in Oman back in October. Although the Kingdom has no official diplomatic ties with Israel, an official Saudi delegation visited Israel earlier this week.