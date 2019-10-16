Israeli Tourists Flock to Judean Region on Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles)

Avraham paid out to Ephron the money that he had named in the hearing of the Hittites—four hundred shekalim of silver at the going merchants’ rate. Genesis 23:16

Again this year thousands of visitors ‘voted with their feet’ and arrived in Gush Etzion to celebrate the first day of Chol Hamoed Sukkot at the Gush tourist sites.

Already on the first intermediate day of Sukkot (Chol Hamoed), thousands of visitors arrived at the tourist sites in the Gush and enjoyed a wide range of attractions and activities for the whole family.

The tourist sites in conjunction with the Gush Tourism Department worked together to plan for the many visitors and organized different types of special activities. Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said, “Once again the people of Israel voted with their feet and we expect thousands more to arrive during Chol Hamoed.

Visitors were seen throughout the Gush taking advantage of activities including: ATV rides, the longest omega in the Middle East, playing paintball, rappelling, family activities at the Kashuela Farms, eating in Sukkot at our various restaurants, cultural activities including getting ready for a sunset concert at the Shlomo Bar Desert Farm and more.

If you haven’t made it out to the Gush yet, there are plenty of other activities planned for the rest of the week, which await you just 15 minutes from Jerusalem, with spectacular views and amazing heritage in the heart of the country.

Shlomo Ne’eman added: “We invite you to come and enjoy the attractions, the landscape, and breathe in the mountain air of Gush Etzion. Come explore your roots on the Path of the Patriarchs, connect to your heritage, and take advantage of our modern leisure and entertainment sites, and see the future being built in Gush Etzion.”