PSALMS 146:1

Man lives on earth in two different spheres: As an individual with his own personal struggles, and as part of something bigger; a family, community and a nation, each with its own dynamic. Psalms 146 and 147 present the individual and the communal praise of Hashem. In this psalm, the individual is confronted by the prince who has more power and influence than he does. He must decide to either follow these hollow leaders, or to stand apart and put his faith in God alone. The psalm praises the individual who chooses to follow Hashem and recognizes that he will merit God’s reward.