Israel’s Deep-State Agent tells Netanyahu: Destroy Jewish Homes in Judea-Samaria

The Deputy chief of the justice ministry sent a sharp letter to the Prime Minister’s office decrying both his alleged refusal to prevent the construction of “illegal outposts” in Judea and Samaria and destroy the ones that already exist reports Rotter. The justice ministry has long been accused by many as being a deep-state acting to determine Israel’s defense and demographic policy despite the fact that it’s judges, unlike the legislatures were not elected by the public.

Erez Kiminetz said in the letter sent to Netanyahu’s office that the Prime Minister has purposely delayed the destruction of illegal Israeli homes in Judea and Samaria saying: “recently, there were several incidents whereby political motives in the defense ministry who acted to disregard legal measures to build homes in Judea and Samaria.”

Kiminetz added that “politics can not interfere with the legal enforcement put forth by Israel’s judges” and demanded “an update showing that the instructions were relayed and implemented.”

Transportation Minister MK Betzalel Smotrich responded harshly to the letter decrying the document’s discriminatory nature as it referred to Jewish homes exclusively while ignoring the many more illegal Arab homes being built in Judea and Samaria. Smotrich reminded Kiminetz that the enforcement of the law in Judea and Samaria is subject to the defense ministry and not to the justice ministry.

Smotrich said fictitiously that “as far as I know, there hasn’t been a military coup, the military is bound by the legislative branch (Knesset). This is the most basic democratic system. It is also officially engraved in the military’s operational guidelines.”

The transportation minister also noted that the deputy justice official glossed over the same ministry’s decision to destroy the illegal Arab outpost of Khan Al Akmar. Smotrich also decried the lack of attention Kiminetz dedicated to massive illegal Arab construction in Area C.