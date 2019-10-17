Christian Pilgrims Headline Today’s Jerusalem March

All who survive of all those nations that came up against Yerushalayim shall make a pilgrimage year by year to bow low to the King lord of Hosts and to observe the festival of Sukkot. Zechariah 14:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The annual Christian celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles, sponsored by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, will culminate today (Thursday 17/10/19) with the Jerusalem March through the streets of the capital city and the traditional Israeli Guest Night at the Pais Arena. The ICEJ’s Christian delegations from some 100 nations will be the highlight of the popular Jerusalem March during Sukkot.

The ICEJ also will hold a press conference this afternoon to announce a milestone of assisting more than 150,000 Jews to make Aliyah since its founding in 1980.

Jerusalem March

Thursday, 17 October, from 2:00 PM

ICEJ national delegations assemble at north end of Sacher Park

The traditional Jerusalem March is the highlight of the Feast for many pilgrims, and the ICEJ national delegations will once again be the largest and most colorful group in the popular holiday parade. The March begins at 3:00 PM from the north end of Gan Sachar, heads up Betzalel Street, down Hillel and ending near Mamilla Mall. Journalists should contact the ICEJ to arrange interviews with pilgrims at 2:00 PM in the ICEJ’s assembly area at the northwest corner of Sderot Yitzhak Rabin and Ben-Zvi.

Feast Press Conference : ICEJ Milestone in Aliyah

Thursday, 17 October, at 5:30 PM, “Green Room” of the Jerusalem Pais Arena

This year’s Feast Press Conference will focus on the ICEJ reaching a milestone of assisting more than 150,000 Jewish people to make Aliyah since its founding in 1980. It has been 30 years now since the fall of Soviet Communism, which opened the door for over one million Russian-speaking Jews to come home to Israel. The ICEJ has been extensively involved in this historic wave of Russian Aliyah, as well as the return of Jews from many other regions of the world. The Feast press conference will feature a variety of recent Jewish immigrants to Israel assisted by the ICEJ, including olim families from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, France, Brazil, Colombia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Bnei Menashe from India, and Kaifeng Jews from China.

Israeli Guest Night

Thursday, 17 October, at 7:30 PM, Jerusalem Pais Arena

Over one thousand local Israelis join our Feast pilgrims for an evening of solidarity and musical performances by talented artists from the nations. The featured speaker will be Jewish Agency world chairman Isaac Herzog.