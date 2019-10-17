“Then Moshe called Yehoshua and said to him in the sight of all Yisrael: “Be strong and resolute, for it is you who shall go with this people into the land that Hashem swore to their fathers to give them, and it is you who shall apportion it to them.” DEUTERONOMY 31:7 (The Israel Bible™)

In this verse, Moshe encourages Yehoshua to be “strong and resolute” in settling the Land of Israel. Rabbi Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Berlin, known as the Netziv, explains the double language used in this verse. Yehoshua will need to be “strong” to face the Canaanite enemy, and he will need to be “resolute” when dividing the land among the people. Though the battle for Israel might not be easy, it is well worth the fight. Three thousand years later, Yehoshua’s spiritual heirs can be found among the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces, men and women who demonstrate strength and courage every day in serving their country and their nation.