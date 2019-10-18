US Ambassador: Trump Will Not Evict Jews From Judea and Samaria

However, Hashem refrained from destroying Yehuda, for the sake of His servant David, in accordance with His promise to maintain a lamp for his descendants for all time (Kings 2 8:19)

The U.S. administration will not call for the evacuation of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria under the much-anticipated Mideast peace plan, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday.

In an interview with Israel National News, Friedman said “having seen the experience of the evacuation of Gaza, I don’t believe that there is a realistic plan that can be implemented that would require anyone—Jew or Arab—to be forced to leave their home.”

Friedman referred to the Gaza Disengagement Plan of 2005, in which more than 8,000 Jews were forcibly evicted from their homes by the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, in a bid to create a Palestinian state in Gaza. The highly contentious plan caused major political divisions and a firestorm of debate in Israel, and was subsequently denounced across the political spectrum as a failure that resulted in nearly perpetual violence and wars along the Israel-Gaza border.

“We think that’s just a recipe for disaster,” said Friedman. “It almost caused a civil war on much less aggressive circumstances in Gaza, compared to Judea and Samaria, and so we are not of the view that any forced evacuations are achievable.”