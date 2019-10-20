“Yerushalayim, hills enfold it, and Hashem enfolds His people now and forever.” PSALMS 125:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew name for Jerusalem, Yerushalayim (ירושלים), incorporates the word shalom, ‘peace.’ And the root of shalom (שלום) is shalem (שלם), meaning ‘whole’ or ‘complete.’ People fight with one another because they are not whole, and are not at peace with themselves. Once one is able to achieve wholeness, he can find inner peace, and will be much more likely to live peacefully with others. Throughout history and to this very day, many people come to Yerushalayim, the city of peace, to become whole within themselves and to find inner peace.