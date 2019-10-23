Pro-Israel Evangelical Group Categorized as “Hate Group” by Southern Poverty Law Center

“You speak to us,” they said to Moshe, “and we will obey; but let not Hashem speak to us, lest we die.” Exodus 20:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) has recently been placed on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups, which is ironic since PJTN exists to fight the world’s oldest hatred – antisemitism. PJTN has gained wide international media acclaim as it encourages state legislators to act against antisemitism and BDS. However, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) seems to believe that being pro-Israel and against antisemitism is now a hate crime.

In response to the listing, Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president and founder of PJTN commented: “If being pro-Israel and against antisemitism is now considered a hate crime, I will wear the SPLC listing as a badge of honor. Placing Proclaiming Justice to The Nations alongside bigots and Nazis minimizes the true meaning of hate. In reality, PJTN is on the front lines fighting against antisemitism on a daily basis. We will continue to fight hate through our thousands of PJTN Watchmen around the globe. Our answer to this absurd listing will be to open more PJTN chapters in America and fight harder to have antisemitism defined and confronted throughout the free world.”

Cardoza-Moore continued: “The SPLC list has become nothing short of a witch hunt against organizations that don’t share their extremist liberal worldview. Sadly, many institutions still look to the once credible SPLC for advice on hate groups. We hope that being blacklisted will not impede upon our ability to continue defending the Jewish people and Israel against global antisemitism. We will not be marginalized or silenced because of our support for Israel and the Jewish people. This will only strengthen our resolve to work harder. We call upon all of our supporters to write to the SPLC and demand that they immediately remove PJTN from their nefarious list before they lose any credibility they still have as a credible watchdog.”

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established to educate Christians about their Biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel against the rise of global anti-Semitism. Utilizing powerful film and video presentations, a variety of grassroots rallies, events and speaking engagements to facilitate dialogue between the Christian and Jewish communities in support of the State of Israel and against global genocidal anti-Semitism. In recent months the organization has led the struggle against BDS in America with a wave of state resolutions and has exposed textbooks used in U.S. schools that are indoctrinating our children with inaccurate historical information, bias and values that do not reflect our nation’s. Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of PJTN is the host of the award-winning Evangelical docu-style program Focus On Israel that reaches a weekly global audience of over 2 billion potential viewers in 200 nations.