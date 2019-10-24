Top Hamas Official: Israel Planning to Build Third Temple

In the four hundred and eightieth year after the Israelites left the land of Egypt, in the month of Ziv—that is, the second month—in the fourth year of his reign over Yisrael, Shlomo began to build the House of Hashem. (Kings 1 6:1)

At a Parliament meeting in the Gaza Strip, Hamas MP Ahmed Abu Khaliya decried the “disturbances” of “Zionists” in the al-Aqsa mosque and their “desecration” of it Arutz Sheva reports.

Achmad Abu Khalbiah, who heads the Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Commission in the Palestinian parliament, categorized permitting Jews to practice freedom of worship on the Temple Mount “a blatant provocation” and warned that Israeli officials seek to demolish the Al-Aqsa mosque and build the temple on its ruins.

He added that the “disturbances” of Jews at the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount) took place during the Jewish holidays, during which almost 5,000 people entered the compound as part of their mission to change facts on the ground and alter Jerusalem’s historical status.

Abu Khalbiah called on Muslim clerics to take a leading role in mobilizing the masses to assist Muslims in Jerusalem. He also called on Palestinian organizations to wage an armed struggle against the “Zionist occupation” in Jerusalem, as they “understand only the language of power.”

Speaking to the Palestinian Authority, Abu Khalbiah said it was imperative to end security coordination with Israel and to stop persecuting the groups fighting in Judea and Samaria so that they can strike the “enemy” anywhere and by any means necessary.

On the holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) alone, 3,881 Jewish pilgrims entered the Temple Mount, a 42% increase since 2015. Additionally, more high profile celebrities are also ascending the mount such as popular conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro.