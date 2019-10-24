Revealed: Top Police Official Pursuing Netanyahu Connected to Jeffery Epstein

They answer my love with accusation but I am all prayer (Psalm 109:4)

As of 2015, ten senior Israeli police officials were sent to study programs at Harvard University. The programs were funded by the Wexner Foundation reports Globes. The Wexner Foundation was initially founded by billionaires

Abigail and Leslie Wexner, owners of lingerie manufacturer Victoria’s Secret. The most prominent of the police officers to attend the “educational seminar” was head of the National Fraud Investigation Unit (YAH) Eran Kamin.

Kamin was in charge of investigating Sara Netanyahu the wife of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of spending irregularities at the prime minister’s office and private residences in 2015.

Jeffery Epstein, a convicted pedofile who allegedly committed suicide in his holding cell, was a prominent board member of the Wexner Foundation and a close associate of its founder. And although the Wexner Foundation has tried to distance themselves from Epstein, a report in the Miami Herald, one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre said that under Epstein’s direction, she had sex with both Dershowitz and Wexner. The Wexner Foundation refused to comment or allow interviews on the matter.

This was the same foundation that paid former Israeli Prime Minister and Netanyahu rival Ehud Barak $2.3 million for “research” that was never even published. Barak’s response to the expose was that “everything was carried out legally.” Barak was also caught entering Epstein’s home while a bevy of young women was entering and exiting as well.

Of the 10 senior police officials holding the rank of deputy and higher who received funding from the foundation, three enrolled into the one-year “peer program” track and the seven others on the “one-year senior management program” track. Suspicions were raised after it was revealed that the program was funded by the Wexner Foundation itself and not by the police.