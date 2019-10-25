“Give ear, O heavens, let me speak; Let the earth hear the words I utter!” DEUTERONOMY 32:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Devarim 32 contains the song that Moshe teaches to the Israelites before his passing. In it, he reminds the people that if they sin in Eretz Yisrael they will be punished with exile. However, the song concludes with the promise that God will redeem His people and exact retribution from their enemies. Moshe starts his song by addressing heaven and earth, calling upon them as his witnesses for this covenant. Unlike humans who come and go, heaven and earth exist for eternity. Though it may take thousands of years, Hashem will keep His promise to redeem the entire Jewish people and return them to their land, and heaven and earth will be the loyal witnesses who see the process through to its complete fulfillment.