Woman in Israel Survives Lightning Strike, Praises God for “Miracle”

It is the season of the wheat harvest. I will pray to Hashem and He will send thunder and rain; then you will take thought and realize what a wicked thing you did in the sight of Hashem when you asked for a king.” (Samuel 1 12:17)

21-year old Efrat Hazut, who was struck by lightning on Israel’s Zikim beach in the southern coast last week has fully recovered. “It was a complete miracle, thank God” Hazut told Kan 11 News.

Although the family’s youngest boy, Asher z”l was killed in the same lightning storm, the family still finds solace and reason to celebrate the “miraculous” survival of Efrat.

“Thank the holy one blessed be he (God) that he returned them all whole” said Marsel Chana, Efrat and Asher’s grandmother. “Because everyone is healthy and my four grandchildren are healthy” she added.

“It’s very painful and we are very sad but at the same time, we are very happy and realize that there are awesome messages taking place.” Sarah Assayag, Efrat’s mother said. “We are people of faith , we say (the blessing) that it will all be God’s word tens of times a day. We mean it and believe it” she noted.

Following days of being in critical condition at the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, Efrat was released from the intensive care unit along with four of her sibling-in-laws. Today, she is doing “well”.

“She doesn’t remember anything from the indecent because she was clinically dead” said her her husband, Elazar who also has a scar from the lightning. “She (Efrat) was in critical condition but the prayers of the entire nation of Israel and the entire world are what helped and also what is helping (the late) Asher who is being coddled in Heaven and is in a place that is good for him” he added”

Regarding their future plans, Elazar noted that they have their entire lives ahead of them and look forward to a lot of “years of spirituality”. Elazar concluded saying “you will hear a lot more about us God willing.”

“God willing Efrat added while laughing.