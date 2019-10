After Hezbollah sided with the government against the protesters, “20 Persons were injured by Hezbollah militia attack on protesters and media correspondents with knives and batons in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, the stronghold of Hezbollah, amid the absence of security forces and the army,” Lebanese media sources reported.

Below are clashes erupted between a pro-Hezbollah group and anti-government protesters in Riad al-Solh in Beirut on Thursday.