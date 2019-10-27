“Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God.” ISAIAH 40:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Torah is always very careful to use words sparingly and not to repeat even a single word unnecessarily. If so, why is the word “comfort” repeated twice in this verse? The prophecy considers the future destructions of both the first and the second Beit Hamikdash. The loss of both Temples would constitute a double calamity for the Jewish people, and Hashem consequently promises that His consolation will also be double. This chapter is read annually on the Shabbat following the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, the national day of mourning for the destruction of the Temples. Each year, these words bring renewed hope that we will witness the double consolation promised in these verses, speedily in our days. May His comforting blessings be showered upon us all.