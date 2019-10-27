Starbucks, Shake Shack possibly Coming to Israel

The Israelites said to them, “If only we had died by the hand of Hashem in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the fleshpots, when we ate our fill of bread! For you have brought us out into this wilderness to starve this whole congregation to death.” Exodus 16:3 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S.-based Starbucks and Shake Shack restaurants may be doing business in Israel, with the former possibly doing so for the second time.

Yediot Achronot reported that Fox Group owner Harel Wiesel has been in talks to establish a partnership with his brothers Yoram and Ari Yerzin, both of whom own several successful eateries.

Starbucks sold in Israeli stores between 2001 and 2003. But it never quite caught on with the Israeli public, who had plenty of Mideast coffee staples and fresher fare.

“This time Starbucks may succeed in Israel after changing its image in recent years, upgrading its types of coffee and expanding its range of baked goods and food, and the increase in the number of tourists coming to Israel who are used to the chain adds to its attractiveness,” reported Israel’s Channel 7.

The fast-food chain Shake Shack, founded in New York City in 2004, sells hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and milkshakes. It currently operates in 12 countries.

Neither restaurant is kosher but their branches in Israel probably will be.