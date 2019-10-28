“Three times a year—on the festival of Pesach, on the festival of Shavuot, and on the festival of Sukkot—all your males shall appear before Hashem your God in the place that He will choose. They shall not appear before Hashem empty-handed” DEUTERONOMY 16:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew word shalosh (שלוש) means ‘three.’ The number three indicates a strong unit or bond, as it says in Megillat Kohelet (4:12), “A threefold cord is not readily broken.” Perhaps for this reason, there are three times a year when every Jew is commanded to make a pilgrimage to the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim and to appear before Hashem in the Temple. This ensures that he will reconnect with his Creator at least three times a year, and that the bonds between them will remain strong.