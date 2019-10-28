Mainstream Media Mourns ISIS Leader’s Death in What Isaiah Meant by “Calling Evil Good”

Ah, Those who call evil good And good evil; Who present darkness as light And light as darkness; Who present bitter as sweet And sweet as bitter! Isaiah 5:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Fake news is only getting worse as the Washington Post described the ISIS leader killed by U.S. Special Forces as an “austere religious scholar.” An end-of-days expert explains that this aspect of the media is all part of the plan in which all of mankind is being given a choice: the truth of the Bible or the lies of the media.

President Trump’s announcement on Sunday that U.S. special forces killed Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS), should have been met with universal praise however that was not the case. The headline for the Washington Post’s obituary for the leader of the terrorist organization read “Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic state, dies at 48.” This was, in fact, the second incarnation of the story’s headline though it was unclear why the original and more accurate description of Baghdadi as the Islamic State’s “terrorist-in-chief” was changed but the description of the terrorist as a religious leader was replaced with a still subdued description of him being an “extremist leader.”

The tweet went on to criticize the Washington Post obituary which retained descriptions of the ISIS leader as “an austere religious scholar with wire-frame glasses…maintained a canny pragmatism as leader…Acquaintances would remember him as a shy, nearsighted youth who liked soccer.”

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prominent Torah scholar who writes extensively about the end-of-days, said that the tikkun (fixing) for such fake news is prophesied to come about before the arrival. He cited the Prophet Zephaniah.

For then I will make the peoples pure of speech, So that they all invoke Hashem by name And serve Him with one accord. Zephaniah 3:9

“People don’t want the truth. They want a show, a show that sells. The internet works by channeling to people what they already want, the subjective reality they feel comfortable with, People are so bored that they have lost their way and everything, even news, has become entertainment. People are fascinated by reality shows but it can’t be both reality and a show. Reality is not a show and shows are not reality. That line, the difference between reality and show has become lost. People think their life is a show but it isn’t. People are distant from their own lives and see life as a show.”

“Part of the redemption, Torah, and God is a return to objective reality. Truth is something you have to search for, the end result of a process. It is reconnecting your subjective reality with truth and objective reality. If you take God out of the picture, you lose objective reality. That is why the right-wing religious live in rural areas where the natural aspect of God is evident in everyday life. In cities, it is easy to insulate yourself in a fabricated subjective reality of your own choosing. You can sit in a city and argue that a boy is actually a girl but when you go out and try to milk a bull, things get real very quickly.”

“It is no surprise that a writer for the Washington Post can sit in an office in Washington D.C. and call the head of ISIS a ‘religious scholar’. The partisan political expediency was more real to him than the actual truth. If Baghdadi had been sitting in front of him, threatening to cut off his head, the writer would probably have written an entirely different obituary.”

Other media were more restrained but still held back from celebrating the death lest it is construed as a political victory for the president. During NBC’s Sunday Today, chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson was subdued in her report of the successful Special Forces operation, diverting the report to a non-sequitur.

“The President’s speech this morning will be a commander-in-chief moment for him, but consider the backdrop here,” Jackson said. “It comes at a time when critics have really raise questions about his policy in Syria.”

The broadcast then presented the opinion of Obama-era CIA official Jeremy Bash who opined that the removal of al-Baghdadi had no real effect on a situation he felt Trump was mishandling.

“So, I think this is symbolically very important,” Bash said on the NBC broadcast. “Whether it’s militarily important really depends, because last week or in the last two weeks, President Trump made a decision that really took the foot off the neck of ISIS by taking the ground forces that was containing them, the Kurds, and abandoning them.”

ABC’s Good Morning America dismissed the successful removal of the terrorist leader simply as “the kind of thing that Americans expect presidents to accomplish” while reminding the audience that former-President Obama oversaw the operation that killed Osama Bin Laden.

Hadar Sela, the managing editor of BBC Watch, has been writing for the media watchdog for more than a decade and sees the WAPO headline as business as usual for the media.

“In the old days, we all used to trust the news. The news was fact-checked. Now, there is a pressing need to be the first to get a story out so that is not always true. That is especially the case with headlines. There are a lot of stupid headlines, perhaps no more than there used to be, but the public has reached a saturation level and has much less tolerance. And they are frequently misleading with the headline not always reflecting what is contained in the article.”

Sela noted that in the case of the BBC, there is a policy that creates a built-in anti-Israel bias.

“The BBC does not, as a policy, use the word ‘terrorism’ to describe attacks against Israelis. They claim it is because there is a military conflict going on and they don’t want to take sides,” Selah explained, noting that this policy can sometimes lead to outright bad journalism. She referred to a BBC headline in 2015 about an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem in which a Palestinian armed with a knife murdered two Jews. . An Associated Press headline originally read, “2 Palestinians killed following stabbing attack in Jerusalem.” After complaints by media watchdog CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America), that was slightly improved to read, “Palestinian stabbers kill Israeli, assailants shot dead.”

“They do call it terrorism when the attacks in Europe and, even more poignantly, they talk about Jewish terrorists when Arabs are attacked. But terrorism should relate to the method and not the ideology behind it,” Sela said. “This is clearly a result of the politically correct culture that has taken over in the last few years and in its extreme form has ruined our society.”

Tamar Sternthal, the director of the Israel Office CAMERA , noted that what the Washington Post did by referring to al-Baghdadi as a “cleric” was nothing new in the world of media.

“This is a particularly extreme example but we have seen whitewashing like Hamas leaders being presented as respectable voices speaking for humanitarian agendas and being given a platform on New York Times op-eds,” Sternthal said. “This process of whitewashing terrorists is nothing new.”

Sternthal referred to several other cases of whitewashing terrorists: Brussels terrorist Mehdi Nammouche who was described as “a very polite Frenchman“, convicted bomber Rasmeah Odeh described as a “Controversial Palestinian Activist”, and many others. In a manner similar to the recent WAPO gaffe, the 1974 New York Times obituary described Nazi collaborator and the founder of Palestinian nationalism, Haj al Amin Husseini as “a handsome and soft-spoken gentleman with keen blue eyes.”

Sternthal said. In her article on the WAPO headline, Sternthal noted a chilling trend in this trend.

“Indeed, while The Washington Post al-Baghdadi case is an extreme example involving perhaps the world’s most notorious terrorist, the whitewashing of terrorists who killed Israelis, Jews and others is a common occurrence.”

The subdued media response in the wake of the removal of al-Baghdadi became a virtual roar of white noise as just a few hours after Trump’s press conference lauding his success, news came out of the targeted killing of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, an ISIS spokesman who had been tapped to be al-Baghdadi’s successor.

In the ice-cold waters of media coverage of the Trump administration’s major victory in the war on terror, Seth Frantzman’s article in the Jerusalem Post is a steaming geyser of truth under the headline “Baghdadi, Rapist, Led Genocidal ‘Caliphate,’ Died in Tunnel.” Unlike the WAPO obituary, Frantzman’s article paints a far more realistic picture of al-Baghdadi’s life, a grim story indeed that describes a lifetime of unparalleled evil.

“As one Kurdish commander told me as we crouched in the cold near the frontline in Sinjar in 2015, ‘Daesh [ISIS] must be punished and revenge taken for what they did,” Frantzman wrote. “‘It’s not my job to decided whether they go to heaven or hell, but rather to send them to Allah to decide.’ American special forces sent Baghdadi to his judgement. The hell on earth he tried to create will take years to heal. But for the free peoples who rose up in 2014 to fight and purge ISIS from Iraq and Syria, it is a good day that this menace is gone.”