IDF Throws Troops Under Bus After Getting Threatened and Harassed by Arabs

You are My war club, [My] weapons of battle; With you I clubbed nations, With you I destroyed kingdoms; Jeremiah 51:20 (The Israel Bible™)

“‘Come here, soldier, I’ll stab you’, said the Beduin to squad commander who defended himself and found himself under arrest.”

Military police arrested a squad commander and other soldiers after they defended themselves and prevented an attack on soldiers and civilians. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday of last week, the soldiers were returni ng from the funeral of Asher Chazut, a young boy who was killed by a bolt of lightening last week. Chazut’s brother serves in Netzach Yehuda, a battalion for ultra-religious men, and a platoon of soldiers came to console the mourners.

As they were returning and stopped for a break at the Dvir service station, a group of young Beduins there started taunting them and cursing the soldiers, and at some point one of the Beduin youths shouted at the commander: “Come on over here, soldier, I’ll stab you.” Then, out of concern that the Beduin youth intended to carry out his intention, the commander started reaching out to grab the Beduin while at that point the young Beduins started trying to attack the commander and his soldiers came to defend him and their own lives.