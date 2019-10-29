Saudi Arabia: Targeted Yet Again by Plague of Hail

So Moshe held out his rod toward the sky, and Hashem sent thunder and hail, and fire streamed down to the ground, as Hashem rained down hail upon the land of Egypt. Exodus 9:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Northeastern Saudi Arabia was hit by heavy rain mixed with hail on Friday. The storm continued until Sunday, causing massive flooding that killed seven and injured eleven. Approximately 1,176 residents. At least 40 vehicles were damaged in traffic incidents as a result of the severe weather.

Saudi Arabia has seen a sharp increase in natural catastrophes. Hail storms pounded the country with unusually large hailstones in December and again in April, killing livestock and damaging property. In January, Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, was covered in locusts. Flash floods in November 2018 resulted in 30 fatalities. Freak snowstorms hit the country in April 2018, covering the desert with ice.

As dramatic and powerful as the hailstorm in Saudi Arabia was, it lacked an essential element that the Bible states characterized the plague in Egypt: fire.

The hail was very heavy—fire flashing in the midst of the hail—such as had not fallen on the land of Egypt since it had become a nation. Exodus 9:24

It may be that such freak storms are a prelude to the re-occurrence of the plagues that struck Egypt before the Exodus. Jewish tradition teaches that all of the plagues will reappear before the final redemption.