On Rosh Chodesh (beginning of Jewish month) Cheshvan, Women of the Wall (WOW) attempt to enter the Western Wall Plaza with Torah scrolls. Although they claim it is their religious right, many orthodox Jews view the Wall as a sacred site and claim that their actions adversely affect the religious sensitivities of many of the more traditional worshipers there. Despite the fact that the site is public property, WOW is trying to force their way in.