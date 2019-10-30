What are the Israeli Settlements?

There are few words more divisive in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than “settlements.” Some people believe Israelis have every right to live in the West Bank / Judea and Samaria. Others believe Israel’s presence there is a key reason for the ongoing conflict. And that’s not to mention the countless views of everyone in the middle of these two extremes. Because the Israeli settlements are such a major issue, we’ve created a series of five videos to look at this controversial subject from every angle. In the coming weeks, we will get stuck into this thorny topic. To start with, we’re going back to basics and looking at what the settlements are and how they came into being.