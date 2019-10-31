“All who survive of all those nations that came up against Yerushalayim shall make a pilgrimage year by year to bow low to the King lord of Hosts and to observe the festival of Sukkot.” ZECHARIAH 14:16 (The Israel Bible™)

At the end of days, the righteous from amongst the nations will make a pilgrimage to Yerushalayim on Sukkot, the feast of Tabernacles. On this universal holiday, Israel prays for winter rain and offers sacrifices in the Beit Hamikdash on behalf of the seventy nations of the world. Today, one of the most beautiful events in Yerushalayim during Sukkot is the massive parade through the streets of the holy city where thousands of non-Jews, representatives of the nations of the world, fulfill these moving words of Zecharya.