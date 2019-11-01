ISIS Names New Leader Following al-Baghdadi’s Death

“You will listen to the entreaty of the lowly, Hashem, You will make their hearts firm; You will incline Your ear, 18 to Champion the orphan and the downtrodden, that men who are of the earth tyrannize no more.” Psalms 10:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The Islamic State has named Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi as its next leader, succeeding Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who detonated a suicide vest and killed himself after being detected in a U.S. special forces’ operation in Syria last weekend, reported NBC News.

In an audio message released on Thursday, the terrorist group called on its followers to rally around the new leader and threaten the United States.

Al-Baghdadi led ISIS from 2010 until his death on Saturday, when U.S. forces raided his compound in Syria, leading to the capture of ISIS members, along with the death of al-Baghdadi and what is now reported to be two (and not three) of his children.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s replacement was also killed by U.S. troops. FormerISIS spokesman, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike in Jarablus hours later.

al-Quraishi’s appointment by a shura council was announced by ISIL media on 31 October 2019, less than a week after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Al-Qurayshi’s name is believed to be a nom de guerre, and his real identity is unknown. Little is known about al-Qurayshi, but his nisbah (an adjective indicating the person’s place of origin, tribal affiliation, or ancestry, al-Qurayshi, suggests that he, like Baghdadi, claims a lineage to Muhammad’s tribe of Quraysh, a position that offers legitimacy in some quarters