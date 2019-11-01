Israel Intercepts Rocket from Gaza, IDF Retaliates

“He shall say to them, “Hear, O Yisrael! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them. For it is Hashem your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” Deuteronomy 3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday night, said the Israel Defense Forces.

No injuries have been reported, and no property was damaged.

Rocket sirens went off beforehand in several neighborhoods bordering Gaza with locals reporting hearing explosions afterwards, according to the Israeli army.

In response, the IDF hit two Hamas targets in Gaza, tweeted the army.