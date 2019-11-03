New Spreadsheet shows: BDS Groups Favor Bernie Sanders in 2020 Election

Moreover, a mixed multitude went up with them, and very much livestock, both flocks and herds. Exodus 12:38 (The Israel Bible™)

The anti-Israel BDS organization IfNotNow has come up with a system to rank all of the current 2020 Democratic candidates in terms of who is the most opposed to Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.

Among other sources, IfNotNow received funding from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. One of the group’s founders, Simone Zimmerman, was hired as the Jewish outreach coordinator for U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Coming in first is Senator (Vt) Bernie Sanders with 5 points. In at second place is former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with 3 points. In third place is Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren while Julian Castro sits in fourth place with 2 points and 1 point respectively. Tied for last place is former Vice President Joe Biden, California senator Kamala Harris and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar.

The points were based on how serious the candidates are about “leveraging military funding to Israel”. The scale begins with “on the table”. These are candidates who consider withholding Israeli aid should Jerusalem decide to annex Judea and Samaria or even builds homes for Jews in that region.

The next level is “formal annexation” implying that aid would only be withheld if Israeli sovereignty is applied to Judea and Samaria. The next parameter is “settlement expansion” meaning that if Israel were to build more homes or schools for Jewish people in the region, military aid would be withheld. The final parameter is a rather vague one saying:”all current human rights violations”.

Under the chart, on IfNotNow’s Facebook page, a statement reads:

“We’ve reached the tipping point — check out (and share!) our guide to where the candidates stand on leveraging US military funding to pressure the Israeli government. It’s an important first step, but we must be clear: candidates committing to only act if the Israeli government starts formal annexation or continues settlement expansion is not good enough. American taxpayers should not be sending a blank check to support any aspect of Israel’s military occupation. The crisis of the occupation is a daily nightmare for the Palestinians and a moral disaster for Israelis and American Jews, and our next President must be willing to leverage the $3.8 billion in US military aid to Israel on Day 1.”

One person commented replied to the status saying:

“We don’t send Israel a “blank check” (and I’m guessing you know that) – almost ALL the aid is used specifically to buy American weapons and technology. Israel’s aid benefits directly the US economy, it does not stay in the Israeli economy. We also give aid the Egypt and other Arabic/Middle East countries. Why don’t you ever protest against that aid unless those countries clean-up their acts?!”

The “checklist” was also shared by the anti-Israel group ‘International Solidarity Movement’.