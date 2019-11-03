Iron Dome Aerial Defense System Intercepts 7 Rockets Fired from Gaza at Israel

On Saturday, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into southern Israel. The red alert sirens were activated as was the Iron Dome missile defense system which intercepted 7 rockets.

The red alert system was activated and was tracked using a mobile application as seen below:

The Iron Dome interception was caught on video and can be seen below: