Shabak Admits: Video of Rabin Assassination ‘Doctored’

Following the outrage caused by professor Mordechai Kedar who claimed that Yigal Amir did not in fact kill Yitzchak Rabin, Israel’s Morning Show invited Nachum Shachaf a physicist who agrees with Kedar. Shachaf was also involved in exposing the Muhammad Al-Dura affair whereby the mainstream media publicized what we now know to be the fake death of a ‘Palestinian’ boy in Gaza.

The panel also featured Dvir Kariv, a representative sent by the Shabak (Israel’s Secret Service) who claims that Yigal Amir was the assassin.

During the heated debate, Shachaf claimed that the video that allegedly shows Amir firing at Rabin was photoshopped, Shachaf explained that the recoil was disproportionately bright and did not illuminate anything in the vicinity.

When asked about the evidence presented by Shachaf, Kariv explained that Amir confessed to the crime. But after being pressed by host Avri Gilad if it’s possible that Amir is convinced that he killed Rabin even though he didn’t, Kariv replied saying “he reenacted the murder accurately.” Regarding the video of the murder itself, Kariv said that in order to make the video presentable, Channel 2 had to make all sorts of edits and add imagery.” The Shin Bet representative added that they also had to make all sorts of “cuts”.

At that point, Shachaf interrupted saying “what you are saying is that they doctored the video”. At that point, the hosts silenced Professor Shachaf.

