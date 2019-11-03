Gazans Reignite Violent Riots on Israel’s Border

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday as part of the continuation of the “March of Return” demonstrations that have occurred nearly week throughout 2018 and 2019.

Prompted by Hamas, they threw rocks, Molotov cocktails and other explosive objects at the security fence and Israel Defense Forces, as well as burned tires, yelled anti-Israel slogans and waved Palestinian flags.

One Molotov cocktail hit an IDF vehicle, though no injuries resulted.

The Palestinian health ministry reported nearly 100 Palestinians as having been wounded in the mayhem.

Protests also occurred in the West Bank on Friday, with Arab adults encouraging children to collect and burn tires.