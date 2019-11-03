Israel Pounds Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Barrage

A time for loving and a time for hating; A time for war and a time for peace Ecclesiastes 3:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday after Palestinian terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel from the coastal enclave.

The Israeli strikes targeted training compounds, weapons manufacturing and storage sites and underground infrastructure, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF said it had targeted the Hamas sites after Palestinian terrorist groups fired 10 rockets into Israel on Friday night. Eight of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s missile defense systems and one rocket hit a house in a town near the border, causing damage but no casualties, according to police.

The IDF strikes killed one man in Gaza, Palestinian and Israeli officials said, according to Reuters.

No group claimed responsibility for the rockets, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip, which Hamas controls.

Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005.