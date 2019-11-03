Female Israeli-American Astronaut Photographs Israel From Heaven

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“The heavens declare the glory of Hashem, the sky proclaims His handiwork.” Psalms 19:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel from space (Photo via twitter Jesiica Meir)

Jessica Meir (Photo Wikimedia)

On Friday, Jessica Meir, a female astronaut with an Israeli-Jewish father, posted photos she had taken of Israel from the space station.


Last month, Meir (whose name means ‘enlighten) was part of the first-ever all-woman spacewalk that took place last month.

(Photo via Twitter Jessica Meir)
(photo via Twitter Jessica Meir)

Jessica Meir was born in Maine to a Swedish mother who was a nurse and an Iraqi father of Iraqi-Jewish descent, who worked as a physician. Meir’s father was born in Baghdad, Iraq and moved to Israel as a child in 1931 to flee anti-Semitism. He later moved to Geneva, Sweden to finish medical school where he met Meir’s mother who grew up in a Christian family. The couple moved to Maine where Meir was born. Although her mother did not convert, Meir grew up attending synagogue.

Meir is due to return to Earth in the spring of 2020.