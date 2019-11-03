Female Israeli-American Astronaut Photographs Israel From Heaven

“The heavens declare the glory of Hashem, the sky proclaims His handiwork.” Psalms 19:2 (The Israel Bible™)

On Friday, Jessica Meir, a female astronaut with an Israeli-Jewish father, posted photos she had taken of Israel from the space station.

My father’s globe spanning journey as a surgeon from the Middle East, to Europe, and eventually to the U.S. was an inspiration to many in my immediate and extended family. #TheJourney pic.twitter.com/wBN1Iz7O5O — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) November 1, 2019



Last month, Meir (whose name means ‘enlighten) was part of the first-ever all-woman spacewalk that took place last month.

Jessica Meir was born in Maine to a Swedish mother who was a nurse and an Iraqi father of Iraqi-Jewish descent, who worked as a physician. Meir’s father was born in Baghdad, Iraq and moved to Israel as a child in 1931 to flee anti-Semitism. He later moved to Geneva, Sweden to finish medical school where he met Meir’s mother who grew up in a Christian family. The couple moved to Maine where Meir was born. Although her mother did not convert, Meir grew up attending synagogue.

Meir is due to return to Earth in the spring of 2020.