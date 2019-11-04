“Ask Hashem for rain In the season of late rain. It is Hashem who causes storms; And He will provide rainstorms for them, Grass in the fields for everyone.” ZECHARIAH 10:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Zecharya begins this chapter by calling on the Children of Israel to pray for rain. Should they ask for rain, Hashem will gladly fulfill the request. It seems strange that the people are to pray for rain “in the season of late rain.” Since it is the rainy season, the request seems unnecessary. However, in Sefer Devarim (11:10-11) the Torah describes how the Land of Israel is different than Egypt, in that it is dependant on rainfall for its sustenance: “For the land that you are about to enter and possess is not like the land of Egypt from which you have come. There the grain you sowed had to be watered by your own labors, like a vegetable garden; but the land you are about to cross into and possess, a land of hills and valleys, soaks up its water from the rains of heaven.” However, because of the special nature of Eretz Yisrael, even in the winter the rains do not come naturally unless man turns to Hashem and prays for them. This reality strengthens the relationship between the God of Israel, the People of Israel and the Land of Israel.