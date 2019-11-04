Russia Pulls Plug on Anti-Air System in Syria Opening Skies For Israeli Air Operations

“Therefore prophesy, O mortal, and say to Gog: Thus said Hashem: Surely, on that day, when My people Yisrael are living secure, you will take note” Ezekiel 38:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Russia has reportedly deactivated the S-400 anti-air system stationed at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria in a move that frees up the skies for other countries including Israel and the U.S. to run air-operations in the region.

Debka File, an English language military intelligence website, published an unconfirmed report on Sunday citing Russian military sources as saying that the radar systems of the S-300 and advanced S-400 systems had been deactivated. The systems are the most advanced in the Russian arsenal and are supposed to be able to track air traffic in the entire region. The article noted that despite being deployed in Syria for the past four years, they have never been used to prevent Israeli airstrikes against Syrian or Iraqi targets. Israel has reportedly coordinated these operations with Moscow. In last week’s operation that killed Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Trump was in communication with Vladimir Putin, possibly to coordinate the American air assets involved in the operation.