“Blood Connection,” a November 2018 article by Amir Shuan published in Yediot Ahronot shockingly revealed extensive relationships between the BDS movement and terrorists. While the BDS movement claims to be for “social justice” there are many links between the movement and mass violence.

The article quotes Dr. Shai Har-Zvi, a former Israeli intelligence officer: “Traditionally, the BDS movement tries to present itself everywhere as a non-violent movement, but we have discovered many connections of various organizations in the movement to terror… one of the main things we discovered is the laundering of the activities via civil society organizations and the downplaying of past activities and involvement in terror. The civil society organizations are essentially providing the perfect cover for the [BDS] activities.”

Some examples:

Israel’s Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan sharply criticized the existence of covert ties between the BDS organizations and and terror organizations.

As Erdan said, “The terrorist organizations, Iran and the delegitimization and BDS organizations all have the same goal – the elimination of Israel as the state of the Jewish People – and they nurture and strengthen one another. The terror organizations shoot and kill Israeli civilians, and the delegitimization organizations try to harm Israel’s ability to respond to this terror by slandering Israel. This is the same battle, using different weapons, which are no less dangerous in the medium and long term. If in the past we were familiar with one brand of terror – physical bloodshed – today the name of the game is consciousness terror.”

The reality is BDS is simply another form of terror. Standing with BDS is standing with terror.