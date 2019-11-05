“When Hashem began to create heaven and earth” GENESIS 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

If the Bible is essentially a book of law, why does it begin with stories of Genesis? Would it not make more sense to skip the stories and start with the legal sections of the Torah? Rashi, the famed medieval commentator, answers this question with an essential lesson that should inform our reading of the entire Tanakh. According to Rashi, one day the nations of the world would accuse the Jewish People of stealing Eretz Yisrael. In response, the Jews will point to the Torah which begins by telling us that God created the heaven and the earth. Since Hashem is the Creator of the world, He may give the land to whomever He wishes, and it is the divine will that the Land of Israel will belong to the People of Israel.